The Indiana State Sycamores (1-0) battle the No. 24 Alabama Crimson Tide (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Coleman Coliseum. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Alabama vs. Indiana State Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama TV: SEC Network+

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Alabama Stats Insights

The Crimson Tide made 44.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.6 percentage points higher than the Sycamores allowed to their opponents (42.6%).

Alabama had a 19-1 straight-up record in games it shot better than 42.6% from the field.

The Crimson Tide were the top rebounding team in college basketball. The Sycamores finished 192nd.

Last year, the Crimson Tide averaged 81.8 points per game, 12.2 more points than the 69.6 the Sycamores gave up.

Alabama had a 24-1 record last season when putting up more than 69.6 points.

Alabama Home & Away Comparison

Alabama posted 89.5 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 73.7 points per game in away games, a difference of 15.8 points per contest.

The Crimson Tide surrendered 65 points per game at home last year, compared to 69 when playing on the road.

Looking at three-point shooting, Alabama fared better in home games last season, draining 11.1 three-pointers per game with a 35.1% three-point percentage, compared to 8.7 threes per game and a 31.1% three-point percentage in road games.

Alabama Upcoming Schedule