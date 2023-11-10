The Alabama State Hornets (0-1) go up against the Iowa Hawkeyes (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on Peacock.

Alabama State vs. Iowa Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa
  • TV: Peacock

How to Watch Other SWAC Games

Alabama State Stats Insights

  • The Hornets shot at a 37.7% clip from the field last season, 9.7 percentage points below the 47.4% shooting opponents of the Hawkeyes averaged.
  • Alabama State went 2-0 when it shot higher than 47.4% from the field.
  • The Hornets were the 117th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Hawkeyes finished 30th.
  • The Hornets put up an average of 63.3 points per game last year, 11.4 fewer points than the 74.7 the Hawkeyes gave up.
  • Alabama State put together a 2-1 record last season in games it scored more than 74.7 points.

Alabama State Home & Away Comparison

  • Alabama State averaged 66.3 points per game at home last season, and 61.7 on the road.
  • The Hornets conceded 65.5 points per game at home last season, and 77 on the road.
  • Alabama State sunk more 3-pointers at home (6.1 per game) than away (5.8) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (28.9%) than on the road (31.9%).

Alabama State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Ole Miss L 69-59 The Pavilion at Ole Miss
11/10/2023 @ Iowa - Carver-Hawkeye Arena
11/14/2023 Oglethorpe - Dunn-Oliver Acadome
11/17/2023 @ Memphis - FedExForum

