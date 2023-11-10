Friday's game between the Iowa Hawkeyes (1-0) and the Alabama State Hornets (0-1) at Carver-Hawkeye Arena should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 82-72 and heavily favors Iowa to come out on top. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on November 10.

The game has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Alabama State vs. Iowa Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Peacock

Peacock Where: Iowa City, Iowa

Iowa City, Iowa Venue: Carver-Hawkeye Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Alabama State vs. Iowa Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa 82, Alabama State 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Alabama State vs. Iowa

Computer Predicted Spread: Iowa (-10.0)

Iowa (-10.0) Computer Predicted Total: 153.0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Alabama State Performance Insights

Alabama State struggled to produce points last season, ranking 14th-worst in college basketball with 63.3 points per game. It played better at the other end, ranking 254th by allowing 72.6 points per contest.

The Hornets, who ranked 117th in college basketball with 32.6 rebounds per game, allowed 35.2 rebounds per contest, which was fifth-worst in the country.

Alabama State delivered only 9.9 assists per game, which ranked sixth-worst in college basketball.

The Hornets committed 12.7 turnovers per game (265th-ranked in college basketball) this season, while forcing 11.3 turnovers per contest (238th-ranked).

The Hornets sank 6 threes per game (315th-ranked in college basketball). They owned a 31.1% shooting percentage (329th-ranked) from three-point land.

Alabama State was 156th in the nation with 7 three-pointers allowed per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 205th with a 34.1% shooting percentage allowed from downtown.

In terms of shot breakdown, Alabama State took 67% two-pointers (accounting for 72.8% of the team's baskets) and 33% three-pointers (27.2%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.