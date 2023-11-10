The Auburn Tigers (0-1) battle the SE Louisiana Lions (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.

Auburn vs. SE Louisiana Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama
  • TV: SEC Network+

Auburn Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Tigers had a 43.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.1% lower than the 46.0% of shots the Lions' opponents made.
  • Auburn had an 11-3 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 46.0% from the field.
  • The Tigers were the 117th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Lions ranked 201st.
  • Last year, the Tigers averaged only 3.2 fewer points per game (72.8) than the Lions gave up (76.0).
  • Auburn went 10-3 last season when scoring more than 76.0 points.

Auburn Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively Auburn performed better in home games last season, averaging 75.1 points per game, compared to 70.9 per game when playing on the road.
  • Defensively the Tigers were better at home last year, surrendering 64.4 points per game, compared to 70.9 in away games.
  • When playing at home, Auburn sunk 0.2 fewer threes per game (6.5) than on the road (6.7). It also had a lower three-point percentage at home (31.3%) compared to when playing on the road (31.6%).

Auburn Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/7/2023 Baylor L 88-82 Sanford Sports Pentagon
11/10/2023 SE Louisiana - Neville Arena
11/16/2023 Notre Dame - Barclays Center
11/21/2023 Alabama A&M - Neville Arena

