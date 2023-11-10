There is a game between 4A teams in Tuscaloosa, AL on Friday, November 10 (beginning at 6:45 PM CT), with American Christian Academy hosting Booker T. Washington High School.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

B.T. Washington vs. ACA Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 10
  • Game Time: 6:45 PM CT
  • Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Tuscaloosa County Games This Week

Sipsey Valley High School at Andalusia High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Andalusia, AL
  • Conference: 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Red Bay High School at Tuscaloosa Academy

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: TUSCALOOSA , AL
  • Conference: 2A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Paul's Episcopal School at Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Macon County Games This Week

Notasulga High School at Millry High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Millry, AL
  • Conference: 1A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Wicksburg High School at Reeltown High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Notasulga, AL
  • Conference: 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.