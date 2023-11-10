Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Booker T. Washington High School vs. American Christian Academy Game - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
There is a game between 4A teams in Tuscaloosa, AL on Friday, November 10 (beginning at 6:45 PM CT), with American Christian Academy hosting Booker T. Washington High School.
B.T. Washington vs. ACA Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 10
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT
- Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
