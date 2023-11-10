Maplesville High School will host Choctaw County High School in 1A play on Friday, November 10 at 7:00 PM CT.

Choctaw County vs. Maplesville Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 10
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Maplesville, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Chilton County Games This Week

Chickasaw High School at Thorsby High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Thorsby, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

