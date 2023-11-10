Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Coffee County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Coffee County, Alabama. To find out how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Coffee County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Daphne High School at Enterprise High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Enterprise, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
University Charter School at Elba High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Elba, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
