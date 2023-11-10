This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Coffee County, Alabama. To find out how to watch the games, we have you covered below.

Other Games in Alabama This Week

    • Coffee County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

    Daphne High School at Enterprise High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Enterprise, AL
    • Conference: 7A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    University Charter School at Elba High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Elba, AL
    • Conference: 1A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

