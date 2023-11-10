On Friday, November 10 at 7:00 PM CT, Randolph School will host Corner High School in a clash between 4A teams.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Corner vs. Randolph School Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 10
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Huntsville, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Madison County Games This Week

Buckhorn High School at Mountain Brook High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Mountain Brook, AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Mae Jemison High School at Parker High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Birmingham, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Bob Jones High School at Hewitt-Trussville High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 10
  • Location: Trussville, AL
  • Conference: 7A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Hoover High School at James Clemens High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Hoover, AL
  • Conference: 7A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Buckhorn High School at Mountain Brook High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Mountain Brook, AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Madison Academy

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Madison, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Oak Grove High School at Westminster Christian Academy

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Huntsville, AL
  • Conference: 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Walker County Games This Week

Oakman High School at Mars Hill Bible School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Florence, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Priceville High School at Dora High School

  • Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: DORA, AL
  • Conference: 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.