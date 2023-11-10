On Friday, November 10 at 7:00 PM CT, Enterprise High School will host Daphne High School in a clash between 7A teams.

Daphne vs. Enterprise Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 10
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Enterprise, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Coffee County Games This Week

University Charter School at Elba High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Elba, AL
  • Conference: 1A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Baldwin County Games This Week

Beauregard High School at Gulf Shores High School

  • Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Gulf Shores, AL
  • Conference: 5A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Bessemer City High School at Spanish Fort High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Spanish Fort, AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Michael Catholic High School at Handley High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Roanoke, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

