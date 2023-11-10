Faith Academy will host Elmore County High School in 5A play on Friday, November 10 at 7:00 PM CT.

Elmore County vs. Faith Academy Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 10
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Mobile, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Mobile County Games This Week

Davidson High School at Central-Phenix City High School

  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET on November 10
  • Location: Phenix City, AL
  • Conference: 7A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

McAdory High School at Saraland High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Saraland, AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Paul's Episcopal School at Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Theodore High School at Hueytown High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Hueytown, AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Dothan High School at Mary G. Montgomery High School

  • Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Semmes, AL
  • Conference: 7A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

UMS-Wright Preparatory School at Central High School of Clay County

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Lineville, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Chickasaw High School at Thorsby High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Thorsby, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Elmore County Games This Week

Wetumpka High School at Helena High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Helena, AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Headland High School at Holtville High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Deatsville, AL
  • Conference: 5A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

