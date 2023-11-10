Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Escambia County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school football team in Escambia County, Alabama this week by tuning in and seeing every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Escambia County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Flomaton High School at Wellborn High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Anniston, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Anniston High School at T.R. Miller High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Brewton, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
W.S. Neal High School at Randolph County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Wedowee, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
