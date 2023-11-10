Rally behind your favorite local high school football team in Escambia County, Alabama this week by tuning in and seeing every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Escambia County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

Flomaton High School at Wellborn High School

Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on November 10

6:15 PM CT on November 10 Location: Anniston, AL

Anniston, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Anniston High School at T.R. Miller High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Brewton, AL

Brewton, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

W.S. Neal High School at Randolph County High School