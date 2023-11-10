Sweet Water High School will host Florala High School in 1A play on Friday, November 10 at 7:00 PM CT.

Florala vs. Sweet Water Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 10
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Sweet Water, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Marengo County Games This Week

Carroll High School at Demopolis High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Demopolis, AL
  • Conference: 5A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Covington County Games This Week

Opp High School at Saint James School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Montgomery, AL
  • Conference: 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Sipsey Valley High School at Andalusia High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Andalusia, AL
  • Conference: 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Southside-Selma High School at Straughn High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Andalusia, AL
  • Conference: 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

