Sweet Water High School will host Florala High School in 1A play on Friday, November 10 at 7:00 PM CT.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Florala vs. Sweet Water Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 10

Friday, November 10 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Sweet Water, AL

Sweet Water, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Marengo County Games This Week

Carroll High School at Demopolis High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Demopolis, AL

Demopolis, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Covington County Games This Week

Opp High School at Saint James School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Montgomery, AL

Montgomery, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Sipsey Valley High School at Andalusia High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 10

6:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Andalusia, AL

Andalusia, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Southside-Selma High School at Straughn High School