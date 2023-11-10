Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lamar County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
High school football competition in Lamar County, Alabama is happening this week, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Lamar County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Meek High School at South Lamar High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Millport, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
