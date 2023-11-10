If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in Limestone County, Alabama, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Alabama This Week

  • Macon County
  • Colbert County
  • Clay County
  • Dallas County
  • Marion County
  • Cullman County
  • Saint Clair County
  • Pike County
  • Jefferson County
  • Etowah County

    • Limestone County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

    Athens High School at Oxford High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Oxford, AL
    • Conference: 6A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.