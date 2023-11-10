How to Watch Marquette vs. Rider on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Rider Broncs (1-0) take on the No. 5 Marquette Golden Eagles (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. It tips at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Marquette vs. Rider Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Marquette Stats Insights
- The Golden Eagles shot 48.6% from the field last season, 6.1 percentage points higher than the 42.5% the Broncs allowed to opponents.
- Marquette had a 23-4 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 42.5% from the field.
- The Broncs ranked 114th in rebounding in college basketball, the Golden Eagles finished 333rd.
- Last year, the 79.3 points per game the Golden Eagles recorded were 11.7 more points than the Broncs gave up (67.6).
- Marquette had a 24-5 record last season when scoring more than 67.6 points.
Rider Stats Insights
- The Broncs shot at a 45.4% clip from the field last season, 0.9 percentage points greater than the 44.5% shooting opponents of the Golden Eagles averaged.
- Last season, Rider had a 14-4 record in games the team collectively shot above 44.5% from the field.
- The Broncs were the 114th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Golden Eagles finished 280th.
- The Broncs' 70.2 points per game last year were just 0.1 fewer points than the 70.3 the Golden Eagles allowed.
- When Rider gave up fewer than 79.3 points last season, it went 16-9.
Marquette Home & Away Comparison
- In home games last season, Marquette put up 3.6 more points per game (83.3) than it did when playing on the road (79.7).
- The Golden Eagles ceded 71.1 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 73.7 in road games.
- Looking at three-pointers, Marquette fared better when playing at home last season, sinking 8.9 three-pointers per game with a 36% three-point percentage, compared to 8.8 threes per game and a 34.8% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Rider Home & Away Comparison
- Rider averaged 71.5 points per game at home last season, and 68.8 on the road.
- At home, the Broncs conceded 65.4 points per game, 1.9 fewer points than they allowed on the road (67.3).
- Beyond the arc, Rider sunk fewer 3-pointers on the road (5.1 per game) than at home (5.2) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (33.8%) than at home (35.4%) as well.
Marquette Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Northern Illinois
|W 92-70
|Fiserv Forum
|11/10/2023
|Rider
|-
|Fiserv Forum
|11/14/2023
|@ Illinois
|-
|State Farm Center
|11/20/2023
|UCLA
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
Rider Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Immaculata
|W 113-67
|Alumni Gymnasium
|11/10/2023
|@ Marquette
|-
|Fiserv Forum
|11/13/2023
|@ Nebraska
|-
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|11/17/2023
|@ Duquesne
|-
|UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse
