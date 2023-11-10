Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Mobile County Today - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Mobile County, Alabama. To find out how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Mobile County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Satsuma High School at Robertsdale High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Robertsdale, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.