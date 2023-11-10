Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Montgomery County Today - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Montgomery County, Alabama today, and information on how to watch these games is available in this article.
Montgomery County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Carver-Montgomery High School at Central-Phenix City High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Phenix City, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marbury High School at Pike Road High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Pike Road, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
