There is a clash between 5A teams in Scottsboro, AL on Friday, November 10 (starting at 6:00 PM CT), with Scottsboro High School hosting Moody High School.

Moody vs. Scottsboro Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 10
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT
  • Location: Scottsboro, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Jackson County Games This Week

North Jackson High School at Haleyville High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Haleyville, AL
  • Conference: 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

North Sand Mountain High School at Locust Fork High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Locust Fork, AL
  • Conference: 2A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Saint Clair County Games This Week

Springville High School at Guntersville High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Guntersville, AL
  • Conference: 5A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

