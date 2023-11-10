Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Perry County Today - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Perry County, Alabama today, we've got what you need below.
Perry County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Greensboro High School at Francis Marion High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Marion, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
