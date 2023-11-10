In 6A action on Friday, November 10, Muscle Shoals High School will host Pinson Valley High School at 6:45 PM CT.

Pinson Valley vs. Muscle Shoals Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 10
  • Game Time: 6:45 PM CT
  • Location: Muscle Shoals, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Colbert County Games This Week

Colbert County High School at Winfield High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Winfield, AL
  • Conference: 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Fultondale High School at Deshler High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Tuscumbia, AL
  • Conference: 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Jefferson County Games This Week

Buckhorn High School at Mountain Brook High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Mountain Brook, AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Mae Jemison High School at Parker High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Birmingham, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Lawrence County High School at Pleasant Grove High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Pleasant Grove, AL
  • Conference: 5A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Bob Jones High School at Hewitt-Trussville High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 10
  • Location: Trussville, AL
  • Conference: 7A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Vestavia Hills High School at Austin High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Decatur, AL
  • Conference: 7A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Center Point High School at Hartselle High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Hartselle, AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Fairfield High Preparatory High School at Russellville High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Russellville, AL
  • Conference: 5A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Theodore High School at Hueytown High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Hueytown, AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Gardendale High School at Gadsden City High School

  • Game Time: 6:40 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Gardendale, AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Hoover High School at James Clemens High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Hoover, AL
  • Conference: 7A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Homewood High School at Pike Road High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Pike Road, AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Bessemer City High School at Spanish Fort High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Spanish Fort, AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Arab High School at Leeds High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Leeds, AL
  • Conference: 5A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Mortimer Jordan High School at Fort Payne High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Fort Payne, AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Cullman High School at Clay-Chalkville High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: CUllman, AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Oak Grove High School at Westminster Christian Academy

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Huntsville, AL
  • Conference: 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

