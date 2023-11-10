We have an intriguing high school game -- Pisgah High School vs. Pleasant Valley High School -- in Pisgah, AL on Friday, November 10, kicking off at 7:00 PM CT.

Pleasant Valley vs. Pisgah Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 10

Friday, November 10 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Pisgah, AL

Other Montgomery County Games This Week

Lanier High School at Benjamin Russell High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Alexander City, AL

Alexander City, AL Conference: 6A

Providence Christian School at Trinity Presbyterian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Montgomery, AL

Montgomery, AL Conference: 3A

Opp High School at Saint James School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Montgomery, AL

Montgomery, AL Conference: 3A

Homewood High School at Pike Road High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Pike Road, AL

Pike Road, AL Conference: 6A

West Blocton High School at Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Montgomery, AL

Alabama Christian Academy at Houston Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Dothan, AL

Dothan, AL Conference: 3A

Other Calhoun County Games This Week

Flomaton High School at Wellborn High School

Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on November 10

6:15 PM CT on November 10 Location: Anniston, AL

Anniston, AL Conference: 3A

Anniston High School at T.R. Miller High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Brewton, AL

Piedmont High School at J B Pennington High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Blountsville, AL

Blountsville, AL Conference: 3A

Athens High School at Oxford High School