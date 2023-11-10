Priceville High School travels to face Dora High School on Friday, November 10 at 6:45 PM CT, in 4A action.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Priceville vs. Dora Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 10
  • Game Time: 6:45 PM CT
  • Location: DORA, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Walker County Games This Week

Oakman High School at Mars Hill Bible School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Florence, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Corner High School at Randolph School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Huntsville, AL
  • Conference: 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Morgan County Games This Week

Etowah High School at West Morgan High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Trinity, AL
  • Conference: 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Vestavia Hills High School at Austin High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Decatur, AL
  • Conference: 7A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Center Point High School at Hartselle High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Hartselle, AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Winterboro High School at Decatur High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Decatur, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.