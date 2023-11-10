Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Russell County Today - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Russell County, Alabama, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Russell County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Carver-Montgomery High School at Central-Phenix City High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Phenix City, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.