Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Saint Clair County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school football in Saint Clair County, Alabama this week, we've got you covered below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Saint Clair County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Moody High School at Scottsboro High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Scottsboro, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Springville High School at Guntersville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Guntersville, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
