The VCU Rams (0-1) will meet the Samford Bulldogs (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Samford vs. VCU Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Samford Top Players (2022-23)

Jermaine Marshall: 13.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

13.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Logan Dye: 13.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

13.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Bubba Parham: 9.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK

9.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK A.J. Staton-McCray: 8.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Jaron Rillie: 4.8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

VCU Top Players (2022-23)

Adrian Baldwin Jr.: 12.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 5.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 5.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Jalen DeLoach: 9.7 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK

9.7 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK Jamir Watkins: 9.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK

9.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK Brandon Johns Jr.: 11.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK

11.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK Jayden Nunn: 9.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Samford vs. VCU Stat Comparison (2022-23)

VCU Rank VCU AVG Samford AVG Samford Rank 191st 70.9 Points Scored 78.7 28th 24th 62.9 Points Allowed 71.6 227th 264th 30.3 Rebounds 32.5 126th 231st 7.9 Off. Rebounds 8.5 189th 310th 6.1 3pt Made 9.1 30th 179th 13 Assists 11.7 289th 283rd 12.9 Turnovers 12.2 217th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.