The VCU Rams (0-1) and the Samford Bulldogs (0-1) take the floor at Stuart C. Siegel Center on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has no line set.

Samford vs. VCU Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Morgantown, West Virginia

Morgantown, West Virginia Venue: Stuart C. Siegel Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bulldogs Betting Records & Stats

Samford and its opponent combined to hit the over 16 out of 26 times last season.

The Bulldogs were 14-12-0 against the spread last year.

VCU was less successful against the spread than Samford last year, putting up an ATS record of 16-15-0, as opposed to the 14-12-0 mark of the Bulldogs.

Samford vs. VCU Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total VCU 70.9 149.6 62.9 134.5 134.4 Samford 78.7 149.6 71.6 134.5 145.8

Additional Samford Insights & Trends

The Bulldogs averaged 15.8 more points per game last year (78.7) than the Rams allowed their opponents to score (62.9).

When it scored more than 62.9 points last season, Samford went 14-10 against the spread and 21-7 overall.

Samford vs. VCU Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) VCU 16-15-0 12-19-0 Samford 14-12-0 16-10-0

Samford vs. VCU Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

VCU Samford 15-3 Home Record 13-3 8-3 Away Record 8-7 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 8-5-0 73.0 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.4 68.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.7 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-5-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-5-0

