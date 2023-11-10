Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Shoals Christian School vs. Lynn High School Game - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
There is a clash between 1A teams in Lynn, AL on Friday, November 10 (starting at 7:00 PM CT), with Lynn High School hosting Shoals Christian School.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Shoals Chr. vs. Lynn Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 10
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Lynn, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Winston County Games This Week
Pickens County High School at Addison High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Addison, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Meek High School at South Lamar High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Millport, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Jackson High School at Haleyville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Haleyville, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Lauderdale County Games This Week
Florence High School at Thompson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Alabaster, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oakman High School at Mars Hill Bible School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Florence, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central High School - Florence at Cherokee County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Centre, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fayette County High School at Lauderdale County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Rogersville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brooks High School at Oneonta High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Oneonta, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Aliceville High School at Lexington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Lexington, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
