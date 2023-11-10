We have 2023 high school football action in Talladega County, Alabama this week, and info on how to watch these games is available in this article.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Alabama This Week

  • Henry County
  • Clay County
  • Lamar County
  • Montgomery County
  • Franklin County
  • Marion County
  • Morgan County
  • Lawrence County
  • Barbour County
  • Escambia County

    • Talladega County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

    Winterboro High School at Decatur High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Decatur, AL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Washington County High School at BB Comer High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Sylacauga, AL
    • Conference: 2A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.