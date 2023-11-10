In 6A play on Friday, November 10, Hueytown High School will host Theodore High School at 6:30 PM CT.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Theodore vs. Hueytown Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 10
  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT
  • Location: Hueytown, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Jefferson County Games This Week

Buckhorn High School at Mountain Brook High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Mountain Brook, AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Mae Jemison High School at Parker High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Birmingham, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Lawrence County High School at Pleasant Grove High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Pleasant Grove, AL
  • Conference: 5A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Bob Jones High School at Hewitt-Trussville High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 10
  • Location: Trussville, AL
  • Conference: 7A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Vestavia Hills High School at Austin High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Decatur, AL
  • Conference: 7A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Center Point High School at Hartselle High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Hartselle, AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Fairfield High Preparatory High School at Russellville High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Russellville, AL
  • Conference: 5A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Gardendale High School at Gadsden City High School

  • Game Time: 6:40 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Gardendale, AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Pinson Valley High School at Muscle Shoals High School

  • Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Muscle Shoals, AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Hoover High School at James Clemens High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Hoover, AL
  • Conference: 7A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Buckhorn High School at Mountain Brook High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Mountain Brook, AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Homewood High School at Pike Road High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Pike Road, AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Bessemer City High School at Spanish Fort High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Spanish Fort, AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Arab High School at Leeds High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Leeds, AL
  • Conference: 5A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Fultondale High School at Deshler High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Tuscumbia, AL
  • Conference: 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Mortimer Jordan High School at Fort Payne High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Fort Payne, AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Cullman High School at Clay-Chalkville High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: CUllman, AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Oak Grove High School at Westminster Christian Academy

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Huntsville, AL
  • Conference: 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Mobile County Games This Week

Davidson High School at Central-Phenix City High School

  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET on November 10
  • Location: Phenix City, AL
  • Conference: 7A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

McAdory High School at Saraland High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Saraland, AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Paul's Episcopal School at Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Dothan High School at Mary G. Montgomery High School

  • Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Semmes, AL
  • Conference: 7A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

UMS-Wright Preparatory School at Central High School of Clay County

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Lineville, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Chickasaw High School at Thorsby High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Thorsby, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Elmore County High School at Faith Academy

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Mobile, AL
  • Conference: 5A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.