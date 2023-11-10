The Troy Trojans (1-1) go up against the Oregon State Beavers (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Gill Coliseum. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Oregon State vs. Troy matchup.

Troy vs. Oregon State Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon

Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Troy vs. Oregon State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Oregon State Moneyline Troy Moneyline BetMGM Oregon State (-6.5) 137.5 -300 +240 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Oregon State (-5.5) 137.5 -260 +205 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Troy vs. Oregon State Betting Trends (2022-23)

Troy covered 15 times in 27 chances against the spread last season.

When playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs last year, the Trojans had an ATS record of 3-1.

Oregon State compiled a 15-13-0 ATS record last year.

The Beavers and their opponents combined to hit the over 11 out of 28 times last season.

