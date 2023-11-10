Friday's game features the Oregon State Beavers (1-0) and the Troy Trojans (1-1) matching up at Gill Coliseum in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 67-66 victory for Oregon State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 10.

There is no line set for the game.

Troy vs. Oregon State Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Corvallis, Oregon

Corvallis, Oregon Venue: Gill Coliseum

Troy vs. Oregon State Score Prediction

Prediction: Oregon State 67, Troy 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Troy vs. Oregon State

Computer Predicted Spread: Oregon State (-0.0)

Oregon State (-0.0) Computer Predicted Total: 132.9

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Troy Performance Insights

Troy posted 73.2 points per game (139th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while ceding 66.8 points per contest (77th-ranked).

Last year the Trojans averaged 31.6 boards per game (187th-ranked in college basketball) and gave up 29.9 rebounds per contest (97th-ranked).

Last season Troy ranked 143rd in college basketball in assists, averaging 13.5 per game.

Last year the Trojans committed 12.4 turnovers per game (235th-ranked in college basketball) and forced 13.8 turnovers per contest (54th-ranked).

The Trojans made 7.7 treys per game (134th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while owning a 32% three-point percentage (299th-ranked).

Troy ranked 46th in the country with 6.1 treys allowed per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 64th with a 31.8% shooting percentage allowed from three-point land.

Last season Troy took 59% two-pointers, accounting for 70.3% of the team's buckets. It shot 41% from beyond the arc (29.7% of the team's baskets).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.