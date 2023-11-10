Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Tuscaloosa County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the piece below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school games taking place in Tuscaloosa County, Alabama this week.
Tuscaloosa County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Sipsey Valley High School at Andalusia High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Andalusia, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Red Bay High School at Tuscaloosa Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 10
- Location: TUSCALOOSA , AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Paul's Episcopal School at Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Booker T. Washington High School at American Christian Academy
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
