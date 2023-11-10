Randolph County High School will host W.S. Neal High School in 3A play on Friday, November 10 at 7:00 PM CT.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

W.S. Neal vs. Randolph County Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 10

Friday, November 10 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Wedowee, AL

Wedowee, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Randolph County Games This Week

Cedar Bluff School at Wadley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Wadley, AL

Wadley, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Michael Catholic High School at Handley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Roanoke, AL

Roanoke, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Escambia County Games This Week

Flomaton High School at Wellborn High School

Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on November 10

6:15 PM CT on November 10 Location: Anniston, AL

Anniston, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Anniston High School at T.R. Miller High School