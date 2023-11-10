Sun Belt Football Promo Codes, Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 11
With eight games on the Sun Belt Week 11 college football schedule, there are plenty of options to consider before placing any bets. Our model thinks Coastal Carolina (+1.5) against Texas State is the best spread bet, while the Southern Miss vs. Louisiana matchup is the best over/under to bet on. Get more stats and insights on those and other games to bet on or include in a parlay in the article below.
Best Week 11 Sun Belt Spread Bets
Pick: Coastal Carolina +1.5 vs. Texas State
- Matchup: Texas State Bobcats at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Coastal Carolina by 8.2 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: November 11
- TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)
Pick: James Madison -25.5 vs. UConn
- Matchup: UConn Huskies at James Madison Dukes
- Projected Favorite & Spread: James Madison by 33.6 points
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: November 11
- TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)
Pick: Troy -21.5 vs. UL Monroe
- Matchup: Troy Trojans at UL Monroe Warhawks
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Troy by 29.6 points
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: November 11
- TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)
Best Week 11 Sun Belt Total Bets
Over 51.5 - Southern Miss vs. Louisiana
- Matchup: Southern Miss Golden Eagles at Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns
- Projected Total: 59.8 points
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: November 9
- TV Channel: ESPNU (Stream on Fubo)
Under 59 - Texas State vs. Coastal Carolina
- Matchup: Texas State Bobcats at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
- Projected Total: 53.4 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: November 11
- TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)
Over 48.5 - UConn vs. James Madison
- Matchup: UConn Huskies at James Madison Dukes
- Projected Total: 52.3 points
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: November 11
- TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)
Week 11 Sun Belt Standings
|Team
|2022 Record
|2022 PF/G vs PA/G
|2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|James Madison
|9-0 (6-0 Sun Belt)
|33.2 / 19.6
|425.4 / 325.4
|Troy
|7-2 (4-1 Sun Belt)
|27.2 / 16.1
|437.0 / 295.6
|Coastal Carolina
|6-3 (4-2 Sun Belt)
|30.0 / 21.0
|446.2 / 381.6
|Georgia Southern
|6-3 (3-2 Sun Belt)
|32.7 / 26.9
|441.1 / 394.3
|Appalachian State
|5-4 (3-2 Sun Belt)
|34.0 / 28.4
|450.4 / 403.0
|Texas State
|6-3 (3-2 Sun Belt)
|36.2 / 28.2
|473.8 / 406.9
|Arkansas State
|5-4 (3-2 Sun Belt)
|24.6 / 31.9
|379.1 / 441.1
|Georgia State
|6-3 (3-3 Sun Belt)
|28.6 / 27.3
|394.3 / 419.9
|Old Dominion
|4-5 (3-3 Sun Belt)
|24.4 / 26.2
|363.3 / 391.7
|Louisiana
|5-4 (2-3 Sun Belt)
|31.1 / 28.0
|406.0 / 386.9
|South Alabama
|4-5 (2-3 Sun Belt)
|30.9 / 21.9
|431.8 / 326.1
|Marshall
|4-5 (1-4 Sun Belt)
|22.9 / 28.4
|359.1 / 381.8
|Southern Miss
|2-7 (1-5 Sun Belt)
|23.0 / 35.8
|368.6 / 416.8
|UL Monroe
|2-7 (0-6 Sun Belt)
|18.9 / 31.9
|338.7 / 449.6
