On Friday, November 10, starting at 7:00 PM CT, Fyffe High School will play West End High School in Fyffe, AL.

West End vs. Fyffe Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 10
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Fyffe, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other DeKalb County Games This Week

TBD at Sylvania High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Sylvania, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Vinemont High School at Sylvania High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Sylvania, AL
  • Conference: 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Mortimer Jordan High School at Fort Payne High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Fort Payne, AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Susan Moore High School at Geraldine High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Geraldine, AL
  • Conference: 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Collinsville High School at Southeastern High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Remlap, AL
  • Conference: 2A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Etowah County Games This Week

Boaz High School at Southside-Gadsden High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Southside, AL
  • Conference: 5A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Etowah High School at West Morgan High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Trinity, AL
  • Conference: 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Gardendale High School at Gadsden City High School

  • Game Time: 6:40 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Gardendale, AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Coosa Christian School at Spring Garden High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Spring Garden, AL
  • Conference: 1A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

