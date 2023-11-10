In 3A action on Friday, November 10, Reeltown High School will host Wicksburg High School at 7:00 PM CT.

Wicksburg vs. Reeltown Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 10
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Notasulga, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Macon County Games This Week

Notasulga High School at Millry High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Millry, AL
  • Conference: 1A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Booker T. Washington High School at American Christian Academy

  • Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
  • Conference: 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Dale County Games This Week

Carroll High School at Demopolis High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Demopolis, AL
  • Conference: 5A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Ariton High School at Highland Home High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Highland Home, AL
  • Conference: 2A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Goshen High School at G.W. Long High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Skipperville, AL
  • Conference: 2A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

