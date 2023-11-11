The Alabama State Hornets are expected to come out on top in their game against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils at 3:00 PM on Saturday, November 11, according to our computer projection model. If you're seeking more projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Alabama State vs. Mississippi Valley State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Alabama State (-18.1) 36.8 Alabama State 27, Mississippi Valley State 9

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 11 SWAC Predictions

Alabama State Betting Info (2022)

The Hornets put together a 6-4-0 ATS record last year.

Hornets games hit the over just once last year.

Mississippi Valley State Betting Info (2022)

The Delta Devils won four games against the spread last season, failing to cover six times.

Delta Devils games went over the point total just twice last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hornets vs. Delta Devils 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Mississippi Valley State 12 27.6 18.3 23 7.3 27.5 Alabama State 19 16.5 17.5 17 17 21

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.