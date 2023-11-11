Saturday's game between the SMU Mustangs (1-0) and the Alabama State Hornets (0-2) at Moody Coliseum should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 83-53 and heavily favors SMU to come out on top. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on November 11.

The Hornets head into this game on the heels of a 95-51 loss to Memphis on Thursday.

Alabama State vs. SMU Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas

Alabama State vs. SMU Score Prediction

Prediction: SMU 83, Alabama State 53

Alabama State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Hornets were outscored by 6.9 points per game last season (scoring 63.3 points per game to rank 216th in college basketball while giving up 70.2 per outing to rank 310th in college basketball) and had a -214 scoring differential overall.

Alabama State averaged 3.5 more points in SWAC action (66.8) than overall (63.3).

In 2022-23, the Hornets scored 10.0 more points per game at home (69.2) than away (59.2).

In 2022-23, Alabama State gave up 13.4 fewer points per game at home (62.2) than on the road (75.6).

