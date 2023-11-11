The No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide (8-1) meet a familiar opponent when they visit the Kentucky Wildcats (6-3) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Kroger Field in an SEC clash.

Alabama sports the 39th-ranked offense this year (31.9 points per game), and has been better on defense, ranking 19th-best with just 17.8 points allowed per game. In terms of points scored Kentucky ranks 53rd in the FBS (30 points per game), and it is 43rd on defense (22.3 points allowed per game).

Alabama vs. Kentucky Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky Venue: Kroger Field

Alabama vs. Kentucky Key Statistics

Alabama Kentucky 382.2 (81st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 353.4 (99th) 325.4 (22nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 347.2 (39th) 162.8 (60th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 141.2 (87th) 219.4 (79th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 212.2 (88th) 8 (14th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (31st) 11 (86th) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (73rd)

Alabama Stats Leaders

Jalen Milroe has thrown for 1,836 yards (204 ypg) to lead Alabama, completing 64.8% of his passes and tossing 13 touchdown passes compared to five interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 297 rushing yards on 97 carries with nine rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Jase McClellan, has carried the ball 136 times for 632 yards (70.2 per game), scoring five times.

Roydell Williams has been handed the ball 73 times this year and racked up 395 yards (43.9 per game) with two touchdowns.

Jermaine Burton's leads his squad with 537 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 26 catches (out of 37 targets) and scored five touchdowns.

Isaiah Bond has put up a 420-yard season so far with three touchdowns, reeling in 28 passes on 47 targets.

Amari Niblack has been the target of 22 passes and hauled in 12 catches for 218 yards, an average of 24.2 yards per contest. He's found the end zone three times through the air this season.

Kentucky Stats Leaders

Devin Leary has compiled 1,905 yards (211.7 yards per game) while completing 57% of his passes and recording 18 touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season.

Re'Mahn Davis has run for 903 yards on 148 carries so far this year while scoring nine times on the ground. He's also tacked on 19 catches, totaling 227 yards and five touchdowns through the air.

Jutahn McClain has totaled 138 yards on 26 carries with one touchdown.

Tayvion Robinson paces his squad with 462 receiving yards on 31 receptions with three touchdowns.

Dane Key has put together a 431-yard season so far with four touchdowns. He's caught 28 passes on 49 targets.

Barion Brown has racked up 358 reciving yards (39.8 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

