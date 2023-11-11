Alabama vs. Kentucky: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 11
The No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide (8-1) will face off against their SEC-rival, the Kentucky Wildcats (6-3) in a matchup on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Kroger Field. The Crimson Tide are heavily favored in this contest, with the line sitting at 10.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 46.5 points.
In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Alabama vs. Kentucky matchup.
Alabama vs. Kentucky Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Lexington, Kentucky
- Venue: Kroger Field
Alabama vs. Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Alabama Moneyline
|Kentucky Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Alabama (-10.5)
|46.5
|-450
|+340
|FanDuel
|Alabama (-10.5)
|46.5
|-430
|+330
Alabama vs. Kentucky Betting Trends
- Alabama has put together a 6-3-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Crimson Tide have covered the spread twice when favored by 10.5 points or more this season (in four opportunities).
- Kentucky has compiled a 5-4-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Wildcats have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs.
Alabama 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+700
|Bet $100 to win $700
|To Win the SEC
|+165
|Bet $100 to win $165
