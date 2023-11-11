SEC rivals square off when the Arkansas Razorbacks (3-6) host the Auburn Tigers (5-4) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Arkansas is favored by 2.5 points. The over/under is set at 48 points for the outing.

Arkansas ranks 66th in scoring offense (27.9 points per game) and 57th in scoring defense (24.3 points allowed per game) this year. Auburn ranks 71st in the FBS with 27.2 points per game on offense, and it ranks 39th with 21.7 points ceded per game on the defensive side of the ball.

Game Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

Location: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium

TV Channel: SEC Network

Offensively, the Tigers are struggling right now -- in their past three games, they are gaining just 371.7 yards per game (-54-worst in college football). On defense, they are conceding 345.3 (60th-ranked).

The Tigers are 20th-worst in college football in points scored for the past three games (26.3 per game) and 57th in points conceded (18.7).

Auburn is -49-worst in the country in passing yards during its past three games (182.0 per game), and 68th in passing yards conceded (176.3).

The Tigers are 52nd in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (189.7), and -28-worst in rushing yards conceded (169.0).

Over their past three contests, the Tigers have two wins against the spread, and are 1-2 overall.

Auburn has not hit the over in its past three contests.

So far this year, Auburn has put together a 4-5-0 record against the spread.

The Tigers have been an underdog by 2.5 points or more four times this year, and covered the spread in one of those games.

The teams have hit the over in three of Auburn's nine games with a set total.

Auburn has been listed as the underdog four times this season and has failed to win any of those games.

Payton Thorne has thrown for 1,269 yards on 117-of-183 passing with 10 touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 337 yards and two rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Jarquez Hunter, has carried the ball 108 times for 636 yards (70.7 per game) with seven touchdowns.

Jay Fair has hauled in 284 receiving yards on 28 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Rivaldo Fairweather has put together a 277-yard season so far with three touchdowns. He's caught 27 passes on 36 targets.

Ja'Varrius Johnson's nine catches (on 15 targets) have netted him 139 yards (15.4 ypg) and one touchdown.

Marcus Harris paces the team with 4.5 sacks, and also has 5.0 TFL and 27 tackles.

Eugene Asante, Auburn's tackle leader, has 59 tackles, 5.0 TFL, and four sacks this year.

Jaylin Simpson has picked off a team-high four passes. He also has 25 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and four passes defended to his name.

