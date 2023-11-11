Dejounte Murray's Atlanta Hawks face the Miami Heat at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Murray tallied 16 points and two steals in his last game, which ended in a 120-119 win against the Magic.

In this article, we dig into Murray's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dejounte Murray Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Points Prop: Over 19.5 (-122)

Over 19.5 (-122) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-102)

Over 4.5 (-102) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (+104)

Over 5.5 (+104) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-179)

Looking to bet on one or more of Murray's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Heat 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Heat were second in the league last year, giving up 109.8 points per contest.

In terms of rebounds, the Heat were sixth in the league last season, allowing 41.9 per game.

In terms of assists, the Heat were 14th in the NBA defensively last season, conceding 25.6 per contest.

In terms of three-point defense, the Heat were 28th in the NBA last year, allowing 13.1 makes per contest.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Dejounte Murray vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/6/2023 37 23 4 8 1 0 2 3/4/2023 36 10 5 3 0 0 2 1/16/2023 35 28 4 7 5 1 2 11/27/2022 39 13 5 2 2 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.