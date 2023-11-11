The Atlanta Hawks host the Miami Heat at State Farm Arena on Saturday (tip at 7:30 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Trae Young and others in this game.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Hawks vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSSUN

BSSE and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Hawks vs Heat Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -106) 2.5 (Over: -139) 9.5 (Over: -114) 2.5 (Over: -104)

The 21.3 points Young has scored per game this season is 3.2 fewer than his prop bet over/under set for Saturday (24.5).

His per-game rebound average -- two -- is 0.5 less than his prop bet over/under in Saturday's game (2.5).

Young has averaged 10 assists per game this year, 0.5 more than his prop bet for Saturday (9.5).

Young's 1.8 made three-pointers per game is 0.7 less than his over/under in Saturday's game (2.5).

Get Young gear at Fanatics!

Dejounte Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -115) 4.5 (Over: -104) 5.5 (Over: +102) 1.5 (Over: -179)

Dejounte Murray's 21.3 points per game are 1.8 higher than Saturday's prop total.

His rebounding average -- 4.3 per game -- is 0.2 less than his prop bet for Saturday's game (4.5).

Murray collects 5.5 assists per game, equal to his prop bet on Saturday.

He one made three-pointer average is 0.5 lower than his prop bet on Saturday.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jalen Johnson Props

PTS REB 12.5 (Over: -118) 7.5 (Over: -128)

The 12.5-point over/under set for Jalen Johnson on Saturday is 2.0 lower than his season scoring average of 14.5.

He averages 0.5 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Saturday (which is 7.5).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Jimmy Butler Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -102) 6.5 (Over: +104) 5.5 (Over: -132) 1.5 (Over: +164)

Jimmy Butler's 16.5 points per game average is 9.0 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average of nine is 2.5 more than his prop bet over/under in Saturday's game (6.5).

Butler's season-long assist average -- 3.5 per game -- is 2.0 assists lower than Saturday's assist over/under (5.5).

Butler has knocked down zero three-pointers per game, 1.5 less than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.