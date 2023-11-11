Trae Young and Jimmy Butler are two players to watch on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, when the Atlanta Hawks (5-3) play the Miami Heat (4-4) at State Farm Arena.

How to Watch Hawks vs. Heat

Game Day: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSE, BSSUN

Hawks' Last Game

On Thursday, in their most recent game, the Hawks beat the Magic 120-119. With 41 points, Young was their leading scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Trae Young 41 4 8 3 0 5 Jalen Johnson 19 9 2 0 1 2 Dejounte Murray 16 3 2 2 0 3

Hawks vs Heat Additional Info

Hawks Players to Watch

Young is putting up 21.3 points, 10 assists and 2 boards per game.

Dejounte Murray's numbers on the season are 21.3 points, 5.5 assists and 4.3 boards per contest.

Jalen Johnson's numbers for the season are 14.5 points, 7 boards and 2 assists per game, shooting 65.8% from the field and 40% from downtown, with 1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Clint Capela posts 10.5 points, 10.8 boards and 1 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 1.5 blocks.

De'Andre Hunter's numbers for the season are 16.8 points, 1.3 assists and 4.3 boards per game.

