Saturday's contest features the Utah Tech Trailblazers (0-1) and the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (1-0) clashing at Pete Mathews Coliseum in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 72-71 victory for Utah Tech according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on November 11.

There is no line set for the game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Jacksonville State vs. Utah Tech Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Jacksonville, Alabama

Jacksonville, Alabama Venue: Pete Mathews Coliseum

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Jacksonville State vs. Utah Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Utah Tech 72, Jacksonville State 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Jacksonville State vs. Utah Tech

Computer Predicted Spread: Utah Tech (-0.8)

Utah Tech (-0.8) Computer Predicted Total: 143.6

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Jacksonville State Performance Insights

With 69.9 points scored per game and 70.3 points allowed last season, Jacksonville State was 212th in the nation offensively and 184th defensively.

The Gamecocks were 117th in the nation in rebounds per game (32.6) and 25th-best in rebounds conceded (27.9) last season.

Jacksonville State was 237th in the nation in assists (12.3 per game) last season.

The Gamecocks were 30th in the nation in 3-pointers made (9.1 per game) and 22nd-best in 3-point percentage (37.7%) last year.

Jacksonville State was the seventh-worst squad in the country in 3-pointers conceded (9.3 per game) and 247th in 3-point percentage defensively (34.7%) last season.

Jacksonville State took 43.8% percent of its shots from beyond the arc last year, and 56.2% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 37.6% of Jacksonville State's buckets were 3-pointers, and 62.4% were 2-pointers.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.