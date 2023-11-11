The Utah Tech Trailblazers (0-1) meet the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (1-0) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Pete Mathews Coliseum. This matchup will begin at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Jacksonville State vs. Utah Tech Game Information

Jacksonville State Top Players (2022-23)

Demaree King: 15.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

15.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK Skyelar Potter: 14.2 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.2 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Juwan Perdue: 8.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Clarence Jackson: 7.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Marcellus Brigham Jr.: 5.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Utah Tech Top Players (2022-23)

Isaiah Pope: 13.1 PTS, 4 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.1 PTS, 4 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Cameron Gooden: 17 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.4 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

17 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.4 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK Tanner Christensen: 9.5 PTS, 7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

9.5 PTS, 7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK Jacob Nicolds: 10.2 PTS, 4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.2 PTS, 4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Frank Staine: 7.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

Jacksonville State vs. Utah Tech Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Jacksonville State Rank Jacksonville State AVG Utah Tech AVG Utah Tech Rank 212th 69.9 Points Scored 75.6 82nd 184th 70.3 Points Allowed 73.3 273rd 117th 32.6 Rebounds 31.7 183rd 178th 8.6 Off. Rebounds 8.6 178th 30th 9.1 3pt Made 8.6 53rd 237th 12.3 Assists 13.2 163rd 272nd 12.8 Turnovers 14.7 347th

