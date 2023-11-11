In Mobile County, Alabama, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the docket today. Information on how to watch them is available here.

Mobile County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Williamson High School at St. Martin High School

Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on November 11

Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on November 11
Location: Ocean Springs, MS

How to Stream: Watch Here

Saint Luke's Episcopal School at Vancleave High School

Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on November 11

Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on November 11
Location: Vancleave, MS

How to Stream: Watch Here

Cottage Hill Christian Academy at McGill-Toolen Catholic High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on November 11

Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on November 11
Location: Mobile, AL

How to Stream: Watch Here

Theodore High School at Forrest County Agricultural High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on November 11

Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on November 11
Location: Ocean Springs, MS

How to Stream: Watch Here

Faith Academy at McGill-Toolen Catholic High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on November 11

Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on November 11
Location: Mobile, AL

How to Stream: Watch Here

Baker High School at Biloxi High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on November 11

Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on November 11
Location: Ocean Springs, MS

How to Stream: Watch Here

B.C. Rain High School at St. Martin High School