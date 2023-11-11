Oklahoma State vs. UCF: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 11
A pair of Big 12 teams meet when the No. 15 Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-2) face off against the UCF Knights (4-5) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at FBC Mortgage Stadium. The Cowboys are favored by 2.5 points. The over/under is set at 64.5 in the contest.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Oklahoma State vs. UCF matchup.
Oklahoma State vs. UCF Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Orlando, Florida
- Venue: FBC Mortgage Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Oklahoma State vs. UCF Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Oklahoma State Moneyline
|UCF Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Oklahoma State (-2.5)
|64.5
|-135
|+115
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Oklahoma State (-2.5)
|64.5
|-137
|+114
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 11 Odds
- Cincinnati vs Houston
- Iowa State vs BYU
- Michigan State vs Ohio State
- Tulsa vs Tulane
- Texas vs TCU
- Ole Miss vs Georgia
- New Mexico vs Boise State
- Georgia Tech vs Clemson
- Wyoming vs UNLV
- Ohio vs Buffalo
- Utah vs Washington
- Michigan vs Penn State
- Minnesota vs Purdue
- USC vs Oregon
- Alabama vs Kentucky
- West Virginia vs Oklahoma
- North Texas vs SMU
- Virginia vs Louisville
- Eastern Michigan vs Toledo
- Miami (FL) vs Florida State
- Washington State vs Cal
- Texas Tech vs Kansas
- Tennessee vs Missouri
- Northwestern vs Wisconsin
- Mississippi State vs Texas A&M
Oklahoma State vs. UCF Betting Trends
- Oklahoma State has put together a 6-2-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Cowboys have covered the spread twice when favored by 2.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
- UCF has won three games against the spread this season, failing to cover six times.
- The Knights have been an underdog by 2.5 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread in one of those contests.
Oklahoma State & UCF 2023 Futures Odds
|Oklahoma State
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|To Win the Big 12
|+400
|Bet $100 to win $400
|UCF
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the Big 12
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.