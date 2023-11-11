The Mercer Bears (7-3) hit the road for a SoCon clash against the Samford Bulldogs (5-4) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Five Star Stadium.

Offensively, Mercer ranks 80th in the FCS with 336.9 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 48th in total defense (331.3 yards allowed per contest). From an offensive standpoint, Samford is putting up 30.1 points per game (33rd-ranked). It ranks 47th in the FCS on the other side of the ball (24.7 points allowed per game).

Samford vs. Mercer Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Macon, Georgia

Macon, Georgia Venue: Five Star Stadium

Samford vs. Mercer Key Statistics

Samford Mercer 433.2 (18th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 336.9 (50th) 354.4 (66th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 331.3 (78th) 131 (75th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 142.4 (68th) 302.2 (6th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 194.5 (71st) 2 (79th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (104th) 3 (10th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (36th)

Samford Stats Leaders

Michael Hiers has racked up 2,641 yards (293.4 yards per game) while completing 72.6% of his passes and collecting 15 touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season.

Jay Stanton has run the ball 116 times for 680 yards, with 10 touchdowns.

DaMonta Witherspoon has totaled 248 yards on 68 carries with four touchdowns.

Chandler Smith paces his team with 739 receiving yards on 61 catches with three touchdowns.

Ty King has collected 455 receiving yards (50.6 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 35 receptions.

DJ Rias has racked up 281 reciving yards (31.2 ypg) this season.

Mercer Stats Leaders

Carter Peevy has thrown for 1,941 yards, completing 66.5% of his passes and recording 11 touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He's also run for 224 yards (22.4 ypg) on 92 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Al Wooten II, has carried the ball 114 times for 558 yards (55.8 per game) and six touchdowns. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 119 receiving yards on 12 catches with two touchdowns through the air.

Ty James' 1,009 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 49 times and has totaled 53 catches and seven touchdowns.

Devron Harper has caught 41 passes while averaging 46.1 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

