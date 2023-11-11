In the contest between the South Alabama Jaguars and Arkansas State Red Wolves on Saturday, November 11 at 5:00 PM, our projection model expects the Jaguars to come away with the victory. Looking for projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

South Alabama vs. Arkansas State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Toss Up (55.5) South Alabama 35, Arkansas State 21

South Alabama Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Jaguars an 84.6% chance to win.

The Jaguars have covered the spread three times in nine games.

South Alabama has an ATS record of 1-2 when playing as at least 13.5-point favorites.

Out of nine Jaguars games so far this season, five have hit the over.

The over/under for this game is 55.5 points, 4.9 more than the average point total for South Alabama games this season.

Arkansas State Betting Info (2023)

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 20.0% chance of a victory for the Red Wolves.

The Red Wolves' ATS record is 5-4-0 this year.

Arkansas State has not yet covered the spread as underdogs of 13.5 points or more this year (0-3).

In the Red Wolves' nine games with a set total, four have hit the over (44.4%).

The average point total for the Arkansas State this year is one point lower than this game's over/under.

Jaguars vs. Red Wolves 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed South Alabama 30.9 21.9 35 21.8 27.6 22 Arkansas State 24.6 31.9 26.4 25 22.3 40.5

